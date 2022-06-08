Darwin Nunez: Manchester United to fight Liverpool for SL Benfica striker



Manchester United are said to rival Liverpool for the signing of Darwin Nunez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside club is planning to put in a verbal bid to test the waters with SL Benfica.

“Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test the water with Benfica. Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons.”

“Manchester United also in contact with Núñez’s agent.

“Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war.”

The proposed €80 million is said to be the minimum asking price of the Portuguese club for Nunez.

Benfica are known to demand a hefty fee for their young stars. Joao Felix was a prime example, who went for £113 million in the summer of 2019.

Liverpool are considered strong contenders and despite reports stating otherwise, it seems that United will have to fight their arch-rivals for the services of the Uruguayan.

The departure of Sadio Mane means Jurgen Klopp will be adamant to revamp his attacking options this summer.

Nunez is quick, strong and the ideal number nine for the Premier League.

However, many have questioned his technical ability and whether he could fit in with Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

United must quickly decide the profile of striker they want to buy, and act accordingly.