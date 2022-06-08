Harry Maguire voted worst player for England vs. Germany



Manchester United star Harry Maguire was voted England’s worst player in yesterday’s UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

The Three Lions scraped a draw after Harry Kane won and then converted a late penalty after the VAR confirmed he had been fouled.

England’s defence looked shaky at times as England boss Gareth Southgate chose to deviate from his usually preferred back three.

This meant that Maguire was partnered with John Stones in central defence, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in the full back slots.

BBC Sport noted that “Southgate will not be satisfied with the soft concession of Hofmann’s goal.

“Germany weaved some neat passes around the area but he was still afforded far too much space to score with an effort Pickford got to but could not keep out.”

Given the defensive qualities of the midfield pair of Declan Rice and Kelvin Phillips, such gaping chasms were disappointing to observe.

It seems that fans voting on the BBC website put most of the blame for the situation on Maguire, who was given an average of just 4.06 out of 10 for his performance.

Trippier, Stones and Walker were given 4.80, 5.01 and 5.20, respectively.

Despite a horrific season at club level, Maguire has remained a key member of Southgate’s set up after an excellent showing at Euro 2020 last summer.

However, his performances have declined to the point where he was booed by England fans in a recent game.

It has come to the point where unless playing in a back three, Maguire struggles for both club and country.

Incoming United manager Erik ten Hag has his work cut out to restore the 29 year old’s confidence and to get him playing in the way that prompted the Red Devils to pay £80 million to Leicester for his services in 2019.