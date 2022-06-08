Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma registers interest in Ruben Neves



Jose Mourinho‘s Roma have registered interest in potential Manchester United target Ruben Neves as the Portuguese head coach looks to sign more Premier League players.

It has been a couple of seasons now since Neves had a standout campaign in Europe with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While his club’s form has dropped off massively since then, the Portuguese midfielder still has major interest from several clubs in continental competitions.

Man United are currently looking to overhaul their squad with Neves being highly regarded and a possible alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to give loanees Donny van de Beek, Andreas Pereira and James Garner a chance to impress during pre-season.

According to Giallorossi.net, Ruben Neves is on the list of options to help improve Roma’s midfield heading into the Europa League for the next season.

The outlet reports that Mourinho prefers to have ready players who come from the Premier League.

The famous Portuguese manager has been known for signing Premier League talent for the Italian club such as Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan.

It has recently been reported that the Roma manager has already signed former United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer.

United are currently prioritising signing a midfielder but will need to hurry up if they want to secure their targets.

Arsenal and Barcelona are rumoured to be heavily interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Wolves failed to secure European football for a second season running but have raised the asking price of Neves to around £40m.

