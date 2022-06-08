Louis van Gaal cites big change which could help Erik ten Hag



Louis van Gaal has added his thoughts on fellow countryman, Erik ten Hag’s new job at Old Trafford.

The former United boss noted that one significant backroom stage could make the difference in the outcome of both the Dutchmen’s respective tenures.

“There is now leadership. It was Woodward now it’s Richard Arnold, and that can make the difference so we have to wait and see.

“He [Ten Hag] has a lot of confidence, so who am I to say something about that?” Van Gaal explained in his Nations League presser.

Louis van Gaal regarding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/HO6REPfolB — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 7, 2022

Van Gaal’s reign at United came to a rather unsavory end, with Woodward infamously sanctioning the sacking of the 70-year old the day after winning the 2016 FA Cup against Crystal Palace.

Both during and after his two season spell with the club, Van Gaal has been vocal in displeasure at the club’s set-up both on and off the pitch.

He has been particularly fierce in his criticism of Woodward, and his role at the club.

There’s certainly no love lost between the two, with the Dutch manager previously warning Ten Hag off the United job, describing the club as “commercial” rather than “football” driven.

Time will tell if Van Gaal’s optimism of the new structure bears fruit, with a huge overhaul both on and off the pitch in progress.

Woodward’s departure has headed a raft of changes in the backroom set up at the club.

Richard Arnold is the man tasked with reestablishing and restructuring staff in an attempt to get United sitting back at football’s top table once again.

