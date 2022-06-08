Manchester United join race to sign West Ham United Women’s Adriana Leon

Manchester United women are reportedly in the mix to sign West Ham forward Adriana Leon.

According to The Sun, the Canadian international is out of contract this summer and United have joined the race to sign her, alongside Brighton.

The Seagulls have seen a mass exodus at the club, with six players having left at the end of the season, and so are keen to add reinforcements.

However, Leon, who has made 43 appearances in the WSL for the Hammers since joining in 2019, has clubs in Spain interested as well.

West Ham reportedly offered the winger a two year contract which she turned down and so, she will be a free agent in Summer.

United are hoping to have a busy transfer window with Marc Skinner telling fans pitch side in their final home game of the season that they should know some of his plans before the Euros kick off at the start of July.

The Reds narrowly missed out on Champions League places having finished fourth for the third time in three years after spending much of the season in the top three.

With Champions League football firmly on the minds of everyone at United, they will be looking for a huge boost to the squad ahead of next season to bridge the gap between them and their rivals.

The Reds have already bid farewell to one forward as Signe Bruun who joined the club on loan from Lyon in January returns to her parent club after being plagued by injury during her spell in Manchester.

The Danish international made just five appearances for the Reds and many fans had been keen to see more from her.

With Barcelona also interested, who are champions of the Women’s Spanish Primera Division and were runners-up in this season’s Champions League, United may have a tough job on their hands trying to persuade the Canadian to stay in the UK.

Also in pursuit is Real Madrid, Copa de la Reina semi-finalists.

However, Leon is reportedly a Manchester United fan so her heart might tug her in the direction of the Reds after all. She is set to decide on July 1st.