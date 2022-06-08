Manchester United target Marco Asensio set to discuss future with Real Madrid



Rumoured Manchester United target Marco Asensio is set for crunch talks with Real Madrid over his future.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Spanish giants, many clubs including United are registering interest in the winger who will be willing to secure a new long-term deal.

Asensio has had an outstanding season, scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances while his team won the Champions League as well as adding another La Liga title to their name.

He has been a regular for Real Madrid since the 2016-17 season and has been an integral part of their success in continental competitions.

The upcoming World Cup means that he will want to ensure he is starting every possible game at his club with the Spanish side already looking overloaded with wingers.

Goal reports that the Spanish international has spoken about his future to the media and has already responded to questions regarding rumours such as the links to Man United.

Asensio said “I have one year left on my contract,” when asked about the expiration of his current deal.

“When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future. I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfill my contract year.

“Rumours are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it. It’s something we have to live with.”

New United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to overhaul his squad, particularly in midfield, but also changes are expected in the attacking areas of the squad.

Asensio can play left-wing, as well as right-wing but also has the ability to play in the attacking midfielder role meaning he could provide a great contribution to United going forward.

If a move to the Red Devils is successful, the 26-year-old will provide additional width to the current squad and will provide healthy experience in European competitions.

