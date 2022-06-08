Youri Tielemans admits he could move this summer, Man United his ‘dream club’

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has admitted that he could be on the move this summer and may have hinted that his destination could be Old Trafford.

Manchester United have long been admirers of the talented Belgian and are looking for reinforcements in the midfield area, having lost Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, whose contracts are about to expire.

Back in 2013 when still at Anderlecht, Tielemans revealed that United is his “dream club”.

And there have been persistent reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford since 2019, when he was reported to be lined up as a replacement for the outgoing Ander Herrera.

The 25 year old is entering the last year of his contract with the Foxes. He is valued at around £47 million by Transfermarkt.com and Leicester could feel under pressure to sell now at a reasonable price, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

After Belgium’s Nations League tie with Poland on Wednesday, the midfielder was asked about a summer move and replied:

“That is not out of the question. But I can also stay.

“I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way.” (source: The Mirror).

In another interview in the pre-match build up to the same game with Belgian outlet RTBF, Tielemans also said:

“When you change clubs, you don’t change just to change. You change because there is a great project on the table.

“For a player, the most important thing is to play. It’ll be up to me to make the right decision regarding my future this summer, but now, I’m relaxed and focusing on the Red Devils.”

Of course, the Red Devils is the nickname of the Belgian national team. But, given his self-confessed love of another team with the same nickname, could it have been a hint that he could be Old Trafford bound this summer?