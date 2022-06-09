Alejandro Garnacho: Manchester United close to agreeing contract extension with Argentine youngster



Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing on a new deal with youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

According to Richard Fay (Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils want to reward the 17-year-old with a new and improved deal.

His existing contract expired in 2025, but the club were adamant about tying him down on improved terms.

Garnacho was instrumental in United’s victorious FA Youth Cup campaign and was named Man Utd’s U-18 Player of The Year.

His stellar performances earned him a call-up to the Argentine national squad and is now being considered a wildcard selection for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 17 year old turned down an offer from Borussia Dortmund to join United two years ago.

Garnacho attracted interest from Juventus, who were impressed by the teenager’s impact at United.

Talks are said to be progressing nicely between Garnacho and United, with an agreement expected soon.

The Argentine will be a part of United’s pre-season tour and will have a good chance to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho is a versatile player and can operate on either flank. He excels at cutting inside from the left and powering a shot.

An elite dribbler, the 17 year old has all the attributes to succeed at Old Trafford.

In Ten Hag, he will have the perfect coach to mould him into a complete forward.