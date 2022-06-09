Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona respond to Manchester United’s opening bid



Manchester United have made a formal bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong but it falls €20 million (£17m) short of the Catalan club’s asking price.

De Jong is widely seen as United’s top transfer priority this summer and reports have claimed that they have already submitted a bid.

Strengthening central midfield is paramount, as an already relatively weak area has been decimated by the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

And incoming manager Erik ten Hag is keen to make his compatriot his first big signing and to reunite the De Jong and Donny van de Beek midfield partnership that served Ajax so well in the 2018/19 season.

According to new information from Barcelona specialist outlet Sport this lunchtime, the Blaugrana have rejected United’s first formal bid for the player of £51 million plus bonuses and are demanding £68m plus bonuses.

“The Old Trafford team has offered €60 million fixed plus 20 in variables,” Sport claims.

“These amounts are close to the Catalans’ claims, but they still do not satisfy them.

“Barça’s initial position was 100 ‘kilos’. In recent weeks, the delicate financial situation and the interest of United have ‘pushed’ [director of football] Mateu Alemany to lower his intentions a bit.

“The Blaugrana club would be willing, at this time, to accept an offer of 80-85 million fixed plus variable euros.

“The next few weeks will be decisive for the future of De Jong, who seems to be moving further and further away from the Camp Nou.”

United’s offer of €60 million is the Dutchman’s market value according to Transfermarkt.com.

In some ways, given their financial crisis, Barcelona are in no position to be holding out for too much more, especially given the fact that United seem to be facing little competition for his signature.

The player’s form in recent months at the Camp Neu has not been stellar, either, which also makes the Red Devils’ offer seem a good one.

On the other hand, United will not want another standoff like the Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund saga, which ended up dragging on over three transfer windows. It is also important for the new negotiation team to show that they are more decisive than the outgoing duo of Matt Judge and Ed Woodward and that Ten Hag has his first United squad assembled early so that he can prepare for the new season.