Frenkie de Jong formal offer has been submitted by Manchester United, report claims



Manchester United have made an opening offer to FC Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, according to a report from Spain.

De Jong is believed to be United’s top transfer target this season, with the two clubs reportedly already having come close to an agreement last week.

The stumbling block has been the player’s desire to stay at the club but the 25 year old’s recent comments while on international duty for Holland suggested that he was not 100% happy at the Camp Neu after all.

Yesterday, leading Spanish outlet Marca claimed that “Between the pressure that [United manager Erik] Ten Hag is exerting and what he will have to experience next season at the Camp Nou, the player is becoming increasingly clear that his future is far from the Camp Nou.

“United have also moved in the offices and have made an offer of €60 million (£51m) fixed plus another €20m (£17m) in variables.

“These amounts are close to Barcelona’s demands, and they are seriously studying the proposal.”

Following this report late last night, a story broke that Tier 1 journalist Gerard Romero had said “Just now one of the players agents has wrote to me that the process of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United has been activated.”

However, as yet we have been unable to verify where and when Romero said this.

Marca is also usually a fairly reliable source but the absence of corroboration from outlets closer to Barcelona, such as Sport, and the silence of leading football outlet AS and leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on the matter place a slight question mark over the accuracy of the reports.

Sport themselves claimed last week that United had indicated to Barca that they were willing to pay that amount but they had not, to date, submitted a formal offer.

This story therefore seems to boil down to whether that formal offer has really been lodged or not.

If it has as Marca claims, it represents a huge step forward in the deal as it is widely believed that the Red Devils would only submit a formal bid once they know the player would be willing to join them.