Leandro Trossard: Manchester United interested in signing Brigton & Hove Albion winger



Manchester United are said to have shown an interest in Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

According to Belgian news outlet Voetbalkrant, Erik ten Hag is keen on signing the 27 year old.

🚨🇧🇪 NEW: Manchester United are interested in Belgium international Leandro Trossard, Ten Hag is interested in the Brighton player who is ready to take the next step in his career. [@RTBFinfo via @voetbalkrant] #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) June 9, 2022

Trossard was on fire in Belgium’s last game against Poland, scoring a wonderful goal.

He has established himself as one of Brighton’s key players and forms the attacking crux of Graham Potter’s side.

The 27 year old starts either on the left or centrally behind the strike pair of Danny Welback and Neal Maupay.

In Potter’s 3-4-3 system, he has the creative freedom to express himself in the final third.

When allowed time and space with the ball, he can prove to be extremely dangerous.

For Man United, he could be deployed as a 10, or on either flank.

With Jadon Sancho‘s best performances coming on the left wing, Trossard could well be a direct replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

As crazy as it may sound, Ten Hag could much rather prefer an attacking midfielder of the mould of Trossard, who is technically superior to Bruno.

He might not have the X-factor that the Portuguese is blessed with, but in a well-drilled team could provide the necessary balance.

Trossard is said to be wanting to take the next step in his footballing journey, and a move to Old Trafford could be ideal.