Manchester United in negotiations with Antony’s entourage for €60 million transfer



Manchester United are said to be in negotiations with Ajax winger Antony for a possible transfer from Ajax.

According to Raul Moura and Thiago Fernandes (Goal), the player’s entourage has flown over to Europe to negotiate personal terms with United.

The report states: “The purpose of the trip is to accelerate, and perhaps close, the possible deal between the player and the Manchester club.”

It also mentions that Antony could be United’s first signing of the summer.

The Brazilian winger is expected to cost €60 million, with United working to reach an agreement with Ajax and the player.

Antony’s future will be decided in the coming days.

United have a good relationship with Ajax and have the added advantage of Erik ten Hag as manager.

Antony was a standout player in Ten Hag’s side and earned plaudits for his excellent performances.

The Brazilian scored 12 goals in 33 games after which he suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

With Liverpool looking favourites for the signing of Darwin Nunez, United could look to revamp their transfer strategy and sign Antony.

The Red Devils lack and out and out winger who can operate on the right flank.

Jadon Sancho was signed for that very role but eventually displaced Marcus Rashford on the left wing.

With the signing of Antony, United would get a balanced frontline, with creativity on either flank.