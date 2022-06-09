Tottenham Hotspur make Marcus Rashford approach to Manchester United



Tottenham have inquired about the availability of United forward, Marcus Rashford, according to a leading British outlet.

It is believed that Spurs boss, Antonio Conte, sees Rashford as the ideal fit to bolster his attacking options and re-invigorate the forward in the process.

The Times, however, reports that the approach has been rebuffed by United who have informed the Londoners that the player’s preference is to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place under new boss, Erik ten Hag.

“Spurs want to sign a forward who can play across the line[…,] he has the attraction of being English, to help Tottenham meet the quota of home-grown players, and has one year left on his contract,” the outlet claims.

“However, Spurs were told that Rashford would like to stay at United and try to impress Erik ten Hag.”

Rashford, a born and bed Mancunian, has scored 59 goals in just over 200 appearances for the club but lost his form throughout last season.

After bursting onto the scene in 2015, the 24 year old was seen as the next star off the Old Trafford conveyor belt.

Goals on his Europa League, Premier League, Champions League and international debuts signalled that United had produced another generational talent.

No doubt there have been ups and downs in Rashford’s career so far. Injuries had plagued him in the couple of seasons prior to the latest, culminating in shoulder surgery at the end of Euro 2020.

Surgery was intended to reinstate Rashford’s top form.

It didn’t quite work out that way. The academy graduate never quite recaptured the form we know he’s capable of under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or interim boss Ralph Rangnick.

After returning to training mid-October, after missing out on pre-season, Rashford endured a patchy season. The highlight for the England man was probably a stoppage time winner at home to West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will welcome the approach from the capital but it would represent a major blow to the new boss, Erik ten Hag, to lose a talent like the England man.

It would also be a blow to the Stretford End to lose one of their own.

