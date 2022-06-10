Alessandro Bastoni snubs Manchester United in favour of staying at Inter Milan



Manchester United have previously been reported to be interested in Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.

The club are looking to add new defenders to their current squad as it is looking increasingly likely Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will be transferred out this summer.

It has been a difficult season for the English centre-back who spent the second half of the season on loan at Napoli after a disastrous time with Aston Villa.

However, the second spell wasn’t any better after not being registered in European competitions.

For the Ivorian, it has been an odd season after signing a new contract towards the backend of last season.

It looked likely the centre-back would have played a part in this season’s campaign but he didn’t contribute at all after Christmas.

Bailly made seven appearances in all competitions despite being fit for the full campaign.

Now it looks all but confirmed that the pair will be leaving during this transfer window meaning the club will have to look for replacements.

Man United’s interest in Bastoni comes a year after the club signed Raphael Varane, who had a terrible time with injuries before important matches.

However, according to Calciomercatoweb.it, Bastoni’s agent made it clear after discussions with Inter Milan of the player’s desire to stay for the next season.

This will be a huge blow to Tottenham and United who both eagerly want to sign the centre-back this summer.

Antonio Conte would have been keen on a possible transfer after previously working with him during the club’s title-winning 20/21 season.

United have set their priority on signing a new midfielder and then will look at adding options to other positions later in the transfer window.

