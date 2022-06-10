Arsenal set to compete with Manchester United for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans



Arsenal are getting ready to compete with Manchester United for midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club were interested in Tielemans but it now looks like more teams in the Premier League are interested.

The player described United as his “dream club” in an interview in 2013 when he was playing for Belgium side Anderlecht.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his current deal with it looking likely that he will move on from Leicester City this summer.

It was only one year ago when his side won the FA Cup after the talented midfielder scored the only goal of the game.

It’s clear that he has a trophy-winning edge to him after his performances in recent seasons.

The Athletic reports that Arsenal still considers themselves in a strong position to sign Tielemans this summer.

He had hoped that the club would have achieved Champions League football after being in a good position throughout most of the season.

However, by the end of the season Leicester had faded and it was Tottenham Hotspur who clinched fourth after an outstanding end to the season.

Arsenal and Man United both find themselves in the Europa League but this isn’t set to be a huge problem when it comes to attracting the Belgium international.

The London-based club have been strong suitors for the midfielder and will be looking to bolster their options in midfield with United in a similar position.

Tielemans is currently with the Belgium setup competing in the Nations League, meaning it might take a couple of weeks for any further developments to happen.

