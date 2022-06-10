Fabrizio Romano confirms Frenkie de Jong transfer talks ongoing



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have made an opening bid of up to £59.6m for Frenkie de Jong, which Barcelona have turned down.

Romano has also indicated that de Jong has not revealed his desires to anyone.

The transfer guru said in a tweet: “Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons.

“Barcelona have turned down this opening bid – but clubs remain in contact.

“De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting.”

Earlier reports suggested that the Oranje playmaker was hesitant to join a club outside of the Champions League in the coming season, however it seems de Jong may have had a change of heart.

Earlier today, The People’s Person reported on the situation, with Spanish outlet Marca suggesting that an offer of up to £68m was now on the table.

Negotiations are understood to be ongoing, but if Frenkie needs help making up his mind, Rafael van der Vaart may offer some encouragement.

“Just do it!” was the former Real Madrid man’s appraisal of the situation.

Van der Vaart believes that de Jong’s success with the Dutch National Team is due to him being the “only midfielder with these types of qualities” which lets him do “what he wants.”

He went on to suggest that “at Manchester United it will be just like the National Team, being the only one with his type of qualities,” and looking at the options currently available to the Red Devils, it would be hard to disagree.

It is clear that de Jong’s performances for Blaugrana have largely not matched those in Oranje, with Xavier Hernandez tasking him with an attacking midfield role to accommodate the Dutchman in the same side as club legend Sergio Busquets.

Playing as a single pivot in front of Louis van Gaal’s back three enables him the freedom to take the ball from the backline and do what he does best: get it up the pitch.

In his own words: “I like to be the first player to receive the ball from the defenders”

It’s clear that van Gaal is getting more out of de Jong than Xavi has managed, but there is one man who has gotten even more from him – Erik ten Hag.

