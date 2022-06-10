Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona ready to accept Manchester United’s offer



Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is close to being successfully concluded, according to reports from Spain.

The talented Dutchman is reportedly United’s top transfer target this summer as the club looks to shore up an average midfield that will lose Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the end of this month.

Barcelona have reluctantly accepted that they will need to sell their top earner as they continue to struggle with a crippling financial crisis.

It was reported yesterday that United had made a formal offer to the Catalans of €60 million plus bonuses, but that the Blaugrana were holding out for €80 million.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, there is a growing acceptance that they will quickly have to back down and take the deal on the table.

“At the Camp Nou they assume that no similar proposal will come for any other player who is not essential for the club, as are, for example, Pedri or Ansu Fati,” Marca says.

“In the offices they consider that the offer is too important not to accept.

“The economic situation does not allow them to reject it, despite the fact that Xavi is delighted with the performance and professionalism of Frenkie de Jong, a fixture in his scheme.”

Cataluyna Radio agrees:

“The high salary of €8 million gross that he has received this season and a contract that guarantees him a rising salary, have put him in the window.

“The Catalans resignedly accept the club’s financial urgency and its debts.

“In that sense, if De Jong were bought for €75 million and €11m in variables, and can now be sold for a figure between €60 and €70 million, it is seen as a good operation.”

With various reports indicating that the player himself has warmed to the idea of a move, United should now “read the room” and put pressure on the Blaugrana to close the deal quickly. Yesterday’s €80 million counter-offer can be discounted as little more than a hopeful punt.