Man United officially confirm 11 players have been released by the club



Manchester United have today announced the departure of 11 players from the club.

It was already known that Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Lee Grant were set to leave at the end of the month.

But five academy stars have been added to the list of those released at the end of their contracts by the Old Trafford outfit.

“D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley have received support in finding new clubs,” the club’s official website states.

“Mellor made one appearance for the first team, playing in the Europa League tie with Astana in 2019, to ensure he featured in every age group for United.”

United also confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Paul Woolston, the unfortunate 23-year-old who announced his retirement in April due to a hip problem.

The last name on the list was Paul McShane, who at 35 years old became the oldest ever player to join the Under 23s when he rejoined the club from Rochdale last summer.

The club explained that “McShane will continue his coaching role with the Professional Development Phase following his retirement from playing.”

The article also confirmed that Martin Svidersky had turned down the offer of a new contract and is expected to leave, and that Dylan Levitt’s contract has been extended for a further year.

Levitt enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dundee United last season.

The twelve, including Svidersky, are unlikely to be the last departures from the club this summer, with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones all having been rumoured to be in search of pastures new.

An approach was also received this week from Spurs for Marcus Rashford, but he is reported to be keen to stay at United and fight for his place under new manager Erik ten Hag.

