Alejandro Garnacho scores fantastic goal for Argentina U20s



Manchester United’s teenage prodigy Alejandro Garnacho scored and assisted again for Argentina’s Under 20’s side as they overcame Japan 3-2 in the Maurice Revellon Tournament in Toulon, France.

Alejandro Garnacho scored and assisted as he played 75 minutes for Argentina U20 in their 3-2 win over Japan U20 pic.twitter.com/yRAf6rfFYK — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) June 10, 2022

The goal was a brilliant solo effort in which the 17 year old feinted to the right and left to leave his defender standing, before he slotted it coolly under the keeper.

O gol de Alejandro Garnacho hoje contra o Japão.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/mumjFk1LgX — United Brasil 🔰 (@UnitedBrasil_) June 11, 2022

Garnacho has now scored four goals in four games in the tournament, a fact which he proudly proclaimed on Twitter.

Un orgullo vestir esta camiseta💙🤍 4 partidos, 4 goles🔥⚽️@afa 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/c8S9ae7pzi — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) June 10, 2022

His first came against Panama’s Under 23’s in the second match of the tournament.

He also notched two against France despite his side losing 6-2, one of which was a stunning free kick from outside the box.

Alejandro Garnacho scores a stunning free-kick against France U20s 🔥 🎥 @FormationFC_ pic.twitter.com/pUFmmaqm3w — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) June 4, 2022

United captured the exciting left winger from Atletico Madrid in September 2020 despite competition from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Garnacho played 32 times for United’s academy sides last term, bagging 14 goals and six assists. Seven of the goals came in just six games in United’s triumphant Youth Cup run.

He has already made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, playing just a minute of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April.

He followed that up with 11 minutes in the final match of the season against Crystal Palace.

The Argentinian turns 18 next month and incoming United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to take a look at him during pre-season to decide whether he thinks he is ready to take the step up to the first team squad next term.