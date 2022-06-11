Mike Phelan will not continue as Man United first team coach



Mike Phelan, the Manchester United assistant manager, will no longer be employed as first team coach next season.

New head coach Erik ten Hag has bought in his own staff and according to The Athletic, the ex United player Phelan won’t be asked to continue any previous role.

With the appointment of Mitchell van der Gaag and former United assistant Steve McClaren, Phelan’s services are no longer required at the club.

Phelan, 59, had previously been a coach at United under two different managers.

Originally joining the Old Trafford club as a player from Norwich, under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1989, Phelan went on to be employed as a coach by the Scotsman too.

After a spell away from United, he was bought back as assistant by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

But newly appointed manager Ten Hag has frozen out the coach and Phelan now looks set for the door.

That is unless United decide to retain his services in another capacity due to the Englishman’s long standing service.

Phelan only signed a new contract last year, so the ex midfielder would have to negotiate a deal to exit the club.

“He could stay at the club in a non-coaching role but that is yet to be decided,” The Athletic explains.

Phelan’s on/off employment over 33 years could surely see him rewarded with a different role within the Manchester team.

As United look set for a rebuild under ten Hag, a familiar face with so much experience may well be utilised elsewhere.