Anthony Martial’s loan spell at Sevilla dubbed a ‘fiasco’ by leading Spanish outlet

Anthony Martial’s spell at Sevilla last season has been described as a “fiasco” by Spain’s leading football outlet.

The Frenchman was loaned to the Andalusian side at his own request in an attempt to regain some form after a hugely disappointing start to the 2021/22 season at Manchester United.

It seemed to be a fantastic opportunity for all concerned, but the party atmosphere surrounding his arrival at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium soon turned into a damp squib and Martial was left standing with his party hat on, alone and glum.

“Martial’s stint as a Sevilla player can only be described as a fiasco,” AS says.

“For the investment made, for the expectations created and for the worse than poor performance offered.”

The outlet then goes on to note that the 21/22 season as a whole was the worst in Martial’s career since he was 18 years old.

“And the fact is that he scored the same two goals and gave an assist [when he was 18], but he did so playing 15 games in a team [Monaco] in which he had to compete for the position with players of the stature of Falcao and Berbatov.”

One of the many major decisions United’s incoming manager Erik ten Hag will have to make this summer is what to do with the 26 year old.

If the Dutchman could find a way to motivate and inspire him to reproduce the form of 2019/20, in which he scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games, then it would be like a new signing for United, and a very potent and exciting one at that.

On the other hand, if the Frenchman were to continue on his current trajectory at Old Trafford, there is a danger that his sullen presence could cause an unwelcome and disruptive effect on Ten Hag’s dressing room.

Selling Martial is probably not an option this summer. His value according to transfermarkt.com has plummeted to just £13 million whereas his salary, according to Spotrac.com, is a whopping £250,000 per week.

United would almost certainly not want to sell so low, and it seems impossible that any club would be willing to match such an exorbitant salary.

This leaves a straight choice of keeping or loaning the forward, in either case hoping that he can finally click back into the gear of which everyone knows he is capable.