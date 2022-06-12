Christian Eriksen considering his options after contract offer from Brentford

Brentford are trying to tie down the future of Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with a free transfer to Manchester United.

The player joined the Bees for the second part of last season after recovering from a heart problem that almost cost him his life during a Euro 2020 game.

The Dane is now a free agent and according to recent reports, both United and former club Tottenham are interested in signing him.

After his impressive performances at the Community Stadium, Brentford have offered the 30 year old a contract but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that he is considering his options before responding to the London club.

“Brentford have submitted a serious, important personal terms offer to Christian Eriksen – but the player is considering his options with many clubs interested,” Romano tweeted today.

“Eriksen will make his decision on the future club in the coming days.”

A return to Spurs would offer Eriksen the chance to play Champions League football again, but whether that option appeals to him is unclear.

It is a club he asked to leave for reasons that have never really been made public, other than to say he wanted to ‘try something new’.

As a former Ajax man, Eriksen might be attracted to incoming manager Erik ten Hag’s project at United and the chance to play in a system with which he is familiar.

Any decision might also come down to whether the team he joins will offer him a regular place in the starting XI.

Depending on the formation(s) Ten Hag chooses to play, the former Inter Milan man might find himself battling with Bruno Fernandes for the number 10 position that would almost certainly be guaranteed to be his own at a club like Brentford.