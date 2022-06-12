Fabrizio Romano confirms Nemanja Matic to undergo medical at AS Roma



Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is set to be reunited with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian midfielder has been allowed to move on a free transfer and is set to undergo a medical tomorrow, prior to officially signing a one-year deal worth €6 million at AS Roma, with an option for a further year.

“Nemanja Matić will undergo medical tests in Italy tomorrow then he will sign his contract as new AS Roma player,” Romano tweeted.

“Matić will join Roma on a one-year deal with option for further season. José Mourinho wanted him, now it’s completed.”

After five years at Old Trafford, Matic announced his intentions to leave the club back in April.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision,” the Serb said.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.”

Jose Mourinho brought the Premier League winner to the club in July 2017, in a shock move from Chelsea, with Matic establishing himself as a key player under the Portuguese coach.

His game time initially suffered after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full-time appointment, however his calmness in possession and authority on the pitch meant that he eventually won his place back from the McTominay/Fred partnership, forming a powerful duo of his own with fellow departee Paul Pogba during Project Restart.

While that partnership had only a small window of high performance, Matic maintained a professional standard when called upon, even in a season so poor all-round as the one gone by.

For many United fans, there will always be a sense of “what if?” concerning Nemanja Matic.

What if his legs hadn’t gone go soon? What if we’d signed him earlier in his career?

A younger Matic, with an extra two yards of pace would most certainly be undroppable under just about any manager.

