Manchester United poised to take advantage in case Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona deal fails

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski had come out and expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga giants for Barcelona. However, given the precarious financial situation over at the Catalan club at the moment, there are doubts over the deal going through. And now according to reports, Manchester United have decided to join the race for the Polish striker considering the uncertainty surrounding the move.

The former Borussia Dortmund man still has a year left in his contract with Bayern but has publicly come out and said he wants a new adventure and does not see his immediate future with the Bavarian giants. The current Bundesliga champions are asking for around £40 million, but even that will prove to be difficult for Barcelona.

“My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club any more. Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me,” the forward was quoted as saying while on international duty with Poland.

The financial turmoil at the Catalan giants could prove to be a major stumbling block for any potential move for the Polish international and La Liga president Javier Tebas was recently quoted by Mundo Deportivo as he summed up the problems with the deal.

“Barca, today, cannot sign him. Barcelona know what they have to do. He [Barcelona president Joan Laporta] knows perfectly our rules of economic control and his financial situation. The rules are to avoid major economic problems in the entities. I do not know if he will sell [Frenkie] De Jong, Pedri or Pepito Perez. He knows what he has to do, sell assets and earn more.”

Manchester United will join the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski – if his dream move to Barcelona falls flat 📰 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2022

All this has meant United have entered the race for Lewandowski according to The Sun. His wage demands of around £400,000 a week would not deter the English giants in the slightest.

The 33-year-old is still one of the most feared strikers in Europe, having scored 50 times in 46 games in all competitions last season. Lewandowski has scored 344 goals and registered 72 assists in 374 appearances for Bayern in all competitions since moving to the Allianz Arena from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

The 20-time English champions have a habit of signing strikers in the latter stage of their careers in the recent past, as seen in deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Odion Ighalo, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The move for the Poland skipper makes sense with the Old Trafford club looking for a top striker having missed out on a deal for Darwin Nunez who is set to sign for fierce rivals Liverpool.

United currently have only Ronaldo as their main striker, with Cavani leaving the club after the expiration of his contract. Other options include Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Rashford can play in that position but has never convinced in the role of an out-and-out striker while Martial’s future remains up in the air.

United are not the only suitors in the Premier League however. Chelsea look set to offload Romelu Lukaku after a disappointing season back at Stamford Bridge and they might be in for the Pole. They also have the added advantage of being able to offer Champions League football, unlike the three-time European champions.

Another club ready to offer big money and Champions League football is Paris Saint Germain, who are also reported to be poised to swoop should the Barcelona deal fall through.

New manager Erik Ten hag will be aware of the importance of signing a striker but his priority remains addressing Manchester United’s midfield woes. Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong seems to be the likeliest transfer at the moment.