Manchester United unlikely to follow up on Marco Asensio enquiry



Manchester United are yet to make a formal offer for Marco Asensio following an enquiry into his situation, according to The Mirror.

The three-time Champions League winner was seen as an option for the vacant right-wing spot at Old Trafford and El Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester United have ‘made contact’ with representative Jorge Mendes, although the €50 million (£43m) asking price is seen as excessive for a player in his situation.

Asensio’s contract expires in a year’s time and the Spanish International has drawn interest from a host of top clubs, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan also monitoring the situation.

Real Madrid have also offered a four-year renewal in line with Asensio’s current €6 million per annum contract, inclusive of goal bonuses.

However, the winger sees this as just one of ‘three possibilities,’ with a summer exit as likely as him leaving on a free transfer in 2023.

Asensio started for Real Madrid in only half of their La Liga matches last season, but still found the net on ten occasions, including a hattrick against former club Mallorca.

His eye for goal has kept him in Luis Enrique’s Spanish Nation Team, having featured in their last two UEFA Nations League matches.

Nevertheless Asensio is believed to want more ‘continuity’ in terms of game-time at club level, with reports of ‘tension’ between himself and Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti going back as far as September.

A cut price deal for a wide, left-footed goalscorer could make a lot of sense for United, however the former Espanyol man has started for Real Madrid in over half of their league games just once since joining them back in 2016 and may represent something of a gamble at the quoted asking price.

With so many suitors and a potential bidding war on the horizon, Manchester United are believed to be focussing their attentions on Ajax trickster Antony, who told Erik ten Hag: ‘I will always stand with you if you need me’ in a video message to his former boss.

With Antony’s entourage reportedly in Europe seeking an agreement over personal terms, it would be unlikely for Asensio to be high on Manchester United’s list of priorities.

Antony may lack the goalscoring record of Asensio, but at just 22 years of age, he has plenty of time to make up those numbers. His flair and dribbling ability could make him a valuable player at the Theatre of Dreams, where such entertainment has been in short supply of late.