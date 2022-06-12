Paul Pogba to wait for Zinedine Zidane appointment before deciding on Juventus



Paul Pogba is expected to hold off on agreeing personal terms over a return to Juventus, because he wants to play for France legend Zinedine Zidane.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup Winner is expected to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, following the Argentine’s imminent departure.

According to RMC Sport, Pogba is stalling over Juventus’ €8m-a-year-net-plus-bonuses contract offer but does not wish to discuss terms with PSG until they have settled their managerial situation.

Jonathan Wilson recently described Paul Pogba’s role in the transfer market as “essentially to be to shuttle between Manchester and Turin at great expense to United.” However should Zidane be confirmed by PSG, that cycle may well end.

Zidane is known to hold Pogba in high regard, having pushed for Real Madrid to sign him while he was manager there.

Whether a Parisian offer will exceed the reported £500,000 a week Manchester United are reported to have tabled remains to be seen, although they certainly have the financial capacity to outmuscle Juventus.

Calciomercato sees these developments as nothing more than “Panic on social media,” with the Italian publication certain that the Old Lady have their man.

They have even gone so far as to say, “There do not seem to be any doubts regarding the success of the Pogback operation.”

That “operation” will sound very familiar to Manchester United fans and after a mixed five years, there are those at Old Trafford who may have breathed a sigh of relief that the mammoth contract extension was rejected by the Frenchman.

While an incredibly talented individual, a combination of injuries, poor form and an inability to nail down a set position to the benefit of the team as a whole has left a somewhat sour taste in the mouth.

Along with Pogba, midfielders Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata will also leave on free transfers and the hope among fans is that the wages freed up by these departures will be reinvested into players hungry for success and more readily available for selection.

Frenkie de Jong is the number one target, with Manchester United still in talks with Barcelona over a potential £68m move.

