Ralf Rangnick advised Manchester United to sign Aurelien Tchouameni



Aurelien Tchouameni was reportedly one of the midfield names discussed at Manchester United.

According to Andy Mitten, former interim manager Ralf Rangnick advised the club to sign the midfielder.

Madrid sign Aurélien Tchouameni from Monaco. He was one of the players Ralf Rangnick advised MUFC to try and sign. More in the new UWS out next week. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 11, 2022

Tchouameni had been tentatively linked with a move to United, but eventually nothing concrete panned out, with him ending up at Real Madrid.

AS Monaco demanded a hefty fee for their midfield star, and Madrid were willing to pay the required €80 million to secure his services.

It makes him their fourth most expensive signing, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Tchouameni was a fan-favourite of many United fans who believed he could be the answer to the team’s midfield crisis.

This is not the first time United have ignored Rangnick’s advice.

The German also made it known that he wanted a couple of signings in the January transfer window which the club refused.

He mentioned names like Julian Alvarez, Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Nuñez, but the club decided against signing them.

“The answer at the time was no there was no player on the market that could help us.”

“There were a few, Diaz who is now at Liverpool, Alvarez who will be at Manchester City in the summer, Vlahovic who at the time still was with Fiorentina those are just three of them that come across my mind now.”

With United’s ongoing midfield crisis, it is almost imperative for them to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. No concrete links have yet been established, but we hope for the club to act soon.