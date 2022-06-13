Alejandro Garnacho takes home two awards from 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament

17 year old Alejandro Garnacho has impressed on international duty with Argentina’s Under-20’s, scooping up two tournament awards.

The United wonderkid was playing in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament, formerly known as the Toulon tournament, and made a huge impact for his country.

The tournament is an annual, age-restricted football tournament which, this year, featured 12 countries from five confederations.

Although Argentina could only manage a fifth place finish, Garnacho was the second highest goalscorer of the competition after netting four.

The youngster took home the award for goal of the tournament for his rocket of a free kick against Japan in the fifth place play-off.

The Argentinian was also named Revelation of the Tournament.

It was France who proved victorious, winning the competition for the 13th time.

Garnacho used to play international football for Spain but qualified to represent Argentina through his mother and so switched allegiances earlier this year.

The player, who signed for United from Atletico Madrid two years ago, made his senior debut for the club back in April when they faced Chelsea.

He’s been excelling at United’s youth set-up and the club is keen to promote him and reward him for his recent performances and work ethic.