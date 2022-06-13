Denzel Dumfries to be sold by Inter Milan with Manchester United interested



Inter Milan are ready to listen to offers for talented Dutch right back Denzel Dumfries, with Manchester United reported to be interested.

Right back has been a problem position for United in recent months, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far failing to fulfil the potential he showed after his £50 million move from Crystal Palace in 2019 and Diogo Dalot still not fully convincing in defence.

While Dumfries is older than both United men, his performances in Serie A and for the Dutch national team have shown him to be one of the best in the world on the right flank.

He impressed on the international stage again on Saturday, scoring a superb goal for the Oranje.

There have been quiet murmurings of United’s interest in the 26 year old until now, with many noting that incoming manager Erik ten Hag is being linked with virtually every player in the Dutch national squad.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Red Devils interest is real.

“The Dutchman, who arrived in August 2021 to replace Hakimi, could also leave Milan after just one season,” the outlet claims.

“Still no official offer but a lot of interest, both from the Premier League (in particular Manchester United) and from Germany, with Bayern Munich on the trail of the Nerazzurri full back.

“Purchased for €12.5 million (£10.7m) plus bonuses, in via della Liberazione they will consider offers starting at €40 million (£34m).”

If United can negotiate that price a little and Wan-Bissaka can be sold for anything close to his market value of €30 million (£25.7m), then it would not cause too much of a dent in the transfer kitty to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

It is hard to sort the wheat from the chaff when looking at all the reports linking Ten Hag with a move for his countrymen and/or current and former Ajax players.

United are almost certainly negotiating a deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, but the status of others remains uncertain.

Matthijs de Ligt, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Jurrien Timber are among the other names linked.