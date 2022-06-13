Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United youngster to be given his chance under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri is set to be given a chance to shine under new manager Erik ten Hag.

As per, Richard Fay (Manchester Evening News), the Dutch coach is willing to assess Pellistri during the pre-season before making a concrete decision regarding his future.

A loan move has not been ruled out so far.

Ten Hag is said to be impressed by Pellistri’s international performances. The 20 year old registered three assists in his six outings so far.

The Uruguayan was signed by Man Utd in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €10 million.

At the time, he was one of South America’s hottest prospects and was highly rated by former United great Diego Forlan.

Pellistri was soon loaned out to La Liga side Alaves where he spent the next two seasons developing.

United have failed to address their right wing, which has in turn caused an imbalance in the attack.

Pellistri has shown glimpses of his raw talent. His dribbling ability, quick feet and speed could be an asset to the team if nurtured properly.

Ten Hag has a great track record in developing forwards, a prime example being Brazilian winger Antony.

Pellistri could benefit from United’s lack of options on the right wing.

Jadon Sancho has shown his best form playing on the left. Anthony Elanga, while starting vibrantly lacks the technical quality to create from wider areas.

It could present a great chance for Pellistri to impress the new boss in pre-season, and possibly break into the first team.