Frenkie De Jong: FC Barcelona willing to accept €80 million plus add ons for Manchester United target

by Raj Dholakia
FC Barcelona are reportedly willing to lower the transfer fee for Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United are said to be in talks to sign De Jong, with him being Erik ten Hag’s priority midfield target.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan club wants €100 million in total but is willing to accept €80 million plus the remaining in add-ons.

Barca are undergoing a financial crisis and need to recuperate a good sum from selling one of their prime assets.

Hence they are not expected to accept a fee below €70 million as it would incur a loss.

As reported earlier, De Jong is now open to the idea of leaving Barcelona with formal talks ongoing between the two clubs.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that United had made an opening bid which was rejected.

David McDonnell (The Mirror) also reports that United are confident of getting their man, with the clubs not too far on the transfer fee.

However, it is said that United are ready to pull out if they are made to pay silly money.

The club are reportedly exploring other midfield targets as well.

We earlier mentioned a possible bid for Ruben Neves, as claimed by sources in Portugal.

It is important that United do not spend the entire transfer window negotiating the price for De Jong and neglecting other important areas.

A defensive midfielder should be the number one priority, especially after the departure of Nemanja Matic.

Concerning other positions, United are looking at a forward signing, with Antony the most recent name linked with a move.

