Harry Maguire set to hold talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United captaincy



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to hold talks with Erik ten Hag regarding his position as captain.

The Englishman was appointed the prestigious role when Ashley Young departed for Inter Milan in 2020.

It was met with confusion from the majority of the fans as he had only arrived six months prior to the appointment.

Since then, he has received some of the toughest criticism of his footballing career after disastrous performances in major matches.

Man United are yet to win a trophy since Maguire was assigned the captain’s role.

The club have also just completed their worse season in the Premier League in terms of points, finishing sixth and failing to secure Champions League football.

Many United fans felt very lucky to see the club qualify for the Europa League after losing on the final day of the season to Crystal Palace.

According to The Mirror, after international duty with England has concluded, Maguire will hold talks with Ten Hag over the captaincy role.

At this moment of time, the decision is currently unknown with the 29-year-old keen to keep his role the same.

The Dutch manager was very telling in his opening press conference back in May when asked about the captaincy.

“I have to repeat: next season is a different season. I think he did a great job, he is a great player,” Ten Hag said of Maguire in his very first press conference.

“He achieved already a lot. A really good contribution to Manchester United. So I am looking forward to working with him.”

Possible captain replacements include Bruno Fernandes, who undertook duties when the centre-back was injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo must also be considered and David de Gea will be surely on the list after an impressive individual campaign.

Maguire has made 144 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils since his arrival in 2019.

He will be the first to tell fans that his form hasn’t been great but will be eager to kick on as the club face changes behind the scenes and on the pitch.

