Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong reveals he would love to have Robert Lewandowski in “his team”

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has dominated headlines for his reported transfer to Manchester United. After a recent Nations League encounter involving the Dutch national team and the Polish national team, the midfielder was asked about Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski, who has made it public that he does not want to remain a part of Bayern Munich. He was tipped to make the move to the Catalan club but recent reports have linked United with the star striker.

The former Ajax star admitted that he would love to have the Bundesliga star in his team and that has led to increased speculation online regarding both of their immediate futures.

“He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world,” De Jong opined when asked about Poland’s top goalscorer. When pressed further regarding Lewandowski’s supposed move to Barcelona, he added, “It’s up to him. Of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team.”

Those comments have sparked a huge online discussion as to what it means for the duo.

De Jong, who had not planned on a move away from Catalunya and had reiterated his desire to keep playing in Xavi’s team, now seems to have been swayed by new Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag.

All this talk of selling the star 25-year-old started due to Barcelona’s complicated financial situation which dictates the club to sell a prized asset if there are to be any incomings.

The Catalan giants have rejected an opening bid from the English giants but the Premier League outfit are expected to come back with an improved offer which would see the Dutch international make his move to England.

As has become the norm during the international matches, De Jong was jokingly asked, “Are you leaving the Catalan beaches for the cold of Manchester?”. The midfielder, who was clearly in a good mood laughed it off and replied, “I can’t say anything.”

Lewandowski to join FDJ?

Those same financial woes have also impacted Barça’s supposed move for Bundesliga’s top scorer.

“My story with Bayern has come to an end, I hope they will not stop me [from leaving] just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for everyone,” the striker had declared back in May (via The Athletic).

There were reports that Xavi had managed to convince the Pole to join his sporting project at Barcelona. However, unless the Blaugrana manage to sell assets and clear their wage bill, even this transfer will be difficult to make.

And that has opened doors for the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year to make a sensational switch to Old Trafford. Bayern Munich would be open to selling their top scorer for around £40 million, with Premier League side Chelsea also willing to rival United for the attacker.