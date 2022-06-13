Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can still make the World Cup squad this year



Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been told exactly what they need to improve in order to make the World Cup squad.

Recently, both wingers have been left out of the international squad due to bad form at club level.

It has been a difficult season for everyone at Man United but no one has suffered more than Marcus Rashford.

The winger had a major operation after the European Championships last summer on an injury that he had been carrying for over a year prior to fixing the issue.

It took him a couple of months for him to recover having missed quite a few of the opening Premier League fixtures this campaign.

Rashford ended the season with five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho moved back to England from Borussia Dortmund in July but hadn’t kicked on since his arrival.

He ended his debut season in the Premier League scoring three and assisting in three goals.

According to The Mirror, England boss Gareth Southgate was quizzed about the possibility of both United wingers missing the World Cup this year.

“They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad. We’ve only got one [Maguire] with us,” the manager explained.

“Well, look, I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there’s no way of knowing.”

“Some players are at their best when they’re in a rhythm of playing and you talk to some of our lads now and they want to play every game because that’s how they feel they get to their best level.”

“Others need the breaks, they need longer recovery between the matches to be at their best.”

Both players will need to convince their international manager that they are as sharp and as fit as ever when the World Cup squad decision comes around later this year.

Some of the comments from Southgate could be seen as a positive for some of the United players who will use the Europa League to stay fit and will be eager to ensure they’re putting in a shift on the field for their team.

United missed out on Champions League qualification but secured Europa League football for the next campaign on the final day of the season.

New boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping that he can use Southgate’s negative comments to inspire Rashford and Sancho to prove him wrong and hit the ground running in the forthcoming season.

