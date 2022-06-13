Premier League announce five substitution rule change

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) have announced the five substitutions rule is to be introduced into the Premier League next season, to fall in line with the rest of the leagues in Europe.

As reported by The Mirror, the change comes after the rule was originally introduced in May 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League were the only major competition to revert back to the original three subs rule.

There has been a wide held debate among managers as to whether this rule change is going to benefit the big sides, with the wider squads.

Previous United managers have supported the idea of 5 subs, including Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Ralph Rangnick.

Rangnick, in particular, voiced his frustration with the three subs rule, citing the ruling for not giving outgoing Jesse Lingard minutes at the end of last season.

It remains to be seen just exactly who United will have in their ranks when the new season kicks off but it’s expected they will be bolstering their numbers considerably, in the coming weeks.

With a new manager introduced as well, there will be a bedding in period where Erik ten Hag will need time to cobble together his best XI.

The ability to change 50% of your outfield players each game, will certainly benefit the Dutchman.

Player welfare and fitness, particularly at the back end of the season, for teams in multiple competitions will surely improve with the ability to make more changes in games.

Additionally, this should result in English teams standing a better chance at the back end of European competitions, which United will hope to be in.

United have a rich history with substitutes changing games at crucial times. Long may that continue with the introduction of this new ruling.