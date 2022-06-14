Barcelona trying to hike Frenkie De Jong price as Manchester United eye attacking additions

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that his priority in his first transfer window is making midfield and attacking additions. The club are involved in talks with Barcelona for playmaker Frenkie De Jong while attacking targets include RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Ajax’s Antony but those deals are dependent on outgoings from Old Trafford.

United are yet to officially lodge a bid for the Dutch international but according to ESPN, the Catalan giants are trying desperately to raise the price for their star player considering the ongoing economic crisis at the club.

Barca need to raise funds and clear the wage bill in order to make additions to the playing squad. And the club could solve those issues with a solitary sale because of which they are trying to get the best possible price for De Jong.

The Nou Camp outfit are asking for €100 million but the Red Devils value the 25-year-old at close to €60m with potential add-ons included to sweeten the deal.

Manchester United fear Barcelona are trying to hike the fee for Frenkie de Jong in an effort to help solve their financial problems, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRz2Kv4GTF — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 14, 2022

Even though both clubs remain apart in their valuations, there is a growing belief that a deal is there to be done with the player himself much more open to make the move to England and work again with the Dutch coach.

The former Ajax player was averse to the idea of moving away from the Catalan club initially.

However, the English giants will not be held to ransom, something they have made clear and are open to moving away from the deal and targeting other, more viable options.

Nkunku deal in the pipeline?

The 20-time English champions are aware that only striker in their arsenal is Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 next year. They had earmarked Benfica striker Darwin Nunez but the figure quoted by the Portuguese outfit was considered too much and Liverpool got a free run to sign their man.

Sources have told ESPN that United have moved on and are interested in bolstering their attack with firm interest registered in Ajax winger Antony, who Ten Hag is an admirer of having worked together in Holland, and RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku.

However, those deals will depend on the future of current United forward Anthony Martial. He still has two more years to run on his contract.

The French international is coming off a disastrous loan spell with Sevilla and with his reported £240,000-a-week wages, finding a suitor will be difficult at this point.

If United can procure funds after a sale, an attacking addition is likely but Ten Hag will be aware of the possibility of starting next season with the same attack already at his disposal.