Christian Eriksen: Manchester United submit offer for Danish playmaker



Manchester United have reportedly submitted an official offer for Christian Eriksen.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), United are one of the clubs interested in signing the Danish playmaker.

His contract expires on the 30th of June, so United could snap him up for free.

Eriksen was signed by Brentford in January, and he propelled them to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League.

United are keen on strengthening their midfield first and have identified Frenkie De Jong as their priority.

Negotiations with Barca are underway with the two clubs still a fair distance apart on the transfer fee.

Athletic claims that it is one of the reasons why United are exploring other targets, Eriksen is one of them.

Thomas Frank wanted to keep the Danish international at the club for longer, but the player was ready for a move elsewhere.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.”

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be the other club in for the player.

Eriksen could find Champions League football in London a more lucrative offer, hence a deal for United could prove to be difficult.