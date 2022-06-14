Darwin Nunez deemed too expensive by Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United were in the race for Darwin Nunez but were ultimately put off by the price tag.

The Uruguayan is set to finalise a move to rivals Liverpool in a deal worth up to €100m.

Netting 34 goals in the 2021/22 season for Benfica, Nunez was hot property and being followed by top clubs across Europe.

This included United with Romano saying “Manchester United certainly tried to sign Darwin, and they were still in contact with his agent until Friday, but they considered Nunez a €70m target, not €100m.”

Romano further added “Erik ten Hag had mentioned the Uruguay international in his meetings with the Manchester United board, but he is not disappointed because he knows that spending a €100m package for the 22-year-old risked compromising the club’s strategies.”

With the Manchester club also embroiled in a big money chase for Dutch international, Frenkie De Jong, other positions may have to be filled with more financially frugal options than a Nunez deal offered.

Despite missing out on Nunez, United are said to be still in the market for a new striker “but a decision will also depend on who can leave the club, such as Anthony Martial.”

With little in the way of news regarding departures, it is unclear just how much United will be able to pull together to finance moves for new targets.

Looking further into the market, there are no clear targets to fill United’s void in the number nine position but there are options on the market.

This includes Andrea Belotti, who is a free agent this summer. Coming off an injury riddled season with only eight goals, United may be wary of any move for the Italian international but the free transfer could mean funds being utilised for reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.

Another Serie A ace in Victor Osimhen is also set to be on the move this summer, with links to Arsenal, United could also join the race but could be offset by the staggering £85m price tag to his name.

A cheaper option could be the young Jonathan David who was linked to United last month by CBS Sports. The versatile Canadian scored 19 goals last season and offers the full package that Erik Ten Hag could be interested in.