Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres keen on Manchester United move



Villareal centre-back Pau Torres and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are both happy to join Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The sports reporter Romano, who is known to be somewhat reliable when it comes to football transfers, made the comments speaking to The United Stand, as reported by The Express.

Romano then went on to add later that he can see Torres ‘playing in the Premier League next season because he wants the move’.

Fabrizio carried on to state that Timber is waiting on an update from United regarding the current situation with Ajax.

Both statements suggest that Manchester United will be one of the frontrunners for both their signatures.

According to The Express, The Villareal man was asked about his future recently and said: “It’s something I’ve always talked about with the president, that different situations could arise.

“The club loves me and I am very grateful. I know that I can stay here for many more years because the affection is mutual. We’ll see what we decide.”

Spanish central defender Torres has long been on United’s radar and comes off the back of another strong season with Villareal.

The versatile Timber has been linked with United since Erik Ten Hag took over the reins as manager, having played under the Dutchman at Ajax.

With United needing reinforcements at the back these comments from Romano could prove to be good news for the club’s pursuit of both players.

Fabrizio Romano is well known to be a font of information when it comes to transfer dealings and so for the Italian to claim outright that both defenders are willing to join the club can only be a good sign.

Whether both defenders will be signed remains to be seen but with Timber also able to slot in at right back as well as center back, it could well be that both are definite targets for the rebuild.

Whatever happens with these targets, it’s clear to see United are attempting to solidify the back line ahead of the new season.