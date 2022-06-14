Manchester United set to be priced out of Christopher Nkunku deal



RB Leipzig have slapped a £100m (€115m) price tag on star striker Christopher Nkunku in an attempt to put off bids from Manchester United and other clubs this summer, according to The Independent.

As the Red Devils look to add some much needed fire power to their rapidly shrinking squad, Nkunku appears to have been ruled out by his club in this transfer window.

While it is understood that United and a host of other top clubs have enquired about the Frenchman, the German outfit have made a move of their own and valued the player out of any potential transfer.

With a high price tag and the forward also expected to put pen to paper on a new improved contract, including a release clause, it seems certain he’ll stay at least one more season in the Bundesliga.

And United aren’t the only ones who seem to have turned their attentions to Nkunku.

With fellow Premiership rivals Liverpool and Arsenal as well as French champions and former club Paris St Germain all having made enquiries, Leipzig appear to have frustrated many potential suitors for their main man.

With the Old Trafford club also missing out on Darwin Nuñez following his proposed move to Liverpool, new boss Erik ten Hag had reportedly hoped to make a bid for the Bundesliga player of the season.

After scoring 35 goals in all competitions last term, Nkunku is one of Europe’s hottest strikers and could well find himself at the centre of a bidding war next year should he continue his scintillating form.

“Leipzig have set a high price for the player and convinced him another season in the Bundesliga is better for his career” The Independent goes on to explain.

United do appear intent on signing an attacking player during the summer.

But a central midfielder would surely be higher on the list of priorities should a big money deal take place.

And incoming manager Erik Ten Hag’s former player at Ajax, Frenkie de Jong, still seems a firm favourite to link up with his fellow Dutchman again.

