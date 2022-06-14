Manchester United to activate €40 million release clause for FC Porto’s Vitinha



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto midfielder Vitinha.

The 22 year old plays as a central midfielder. He came through the ranks at Porto before being loaned out to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2020/21 season.

Many considered his time in the Premier League a mixed bag, and the club decided against buying him for €20 million.

On returning to Porto, Vitinha established himself as a regular in Sergio Conceicao’s side, winning the double.

Multiple reports from Portugal today have linked United to the midfielder.

Record claim that Vitinha is heading for an imminent exit, with a release clause of €40 million being mentioned.

The Red Devils are among the few Premier League clubs interested in the player.

Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in signing the Portuguese, who could add some useful depth in the midfield department.

OJogo report that the 22 year old’s agent Jorge Mendes has been having regular meeting with top clubs like Man Utd and Barcelona.

Lastly, A Bola state that Porto’s financial situation has made it difficult to keep Vitinha at the club, and a move to a Premier League club is most likely.

United are yet to address their midfield issues. Frenkie De Jong seems like the obvious target, but he alone would not be able to cover up all of the glaring problems.

Vitinha could prove to be a shrewd signing at the given price.

His all-round ability could be an asset to Ten Hag’s side as it would add a new dynamic to United’s midfield composition.

Moreover, he can operate as a number six, and could be the long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.