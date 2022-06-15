Alejandro Garnacho earns praise from former Liverpool player

One of the brightest prospects to have emerged from the Manchester United academy, Alejandro Garnacho has had a brilliant year so far. After a breakthrough season at club level, the 17-year-old has now impressed for the Argentina U-20 national team prompting manager and former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano to come out and praise the young United star.

His performances at the famed Maurice Revello Tournament, which included four goals in as many games as well as an assist, won him two awards – Revelation of the Tournament and the Goal of the Tournament, for his brilliant free-kick against France.

Argentina ended up finished fifth at the end of the competition, formerly known as Toulon Tournament.

Manchester United are working on new deal for the Argentinian talent Alejandro Garnacho. Talks already started to get things done by this year. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC Man Utd plan is to offer a five year deal as Garnacho is considered a huge talent. pic.twitter.com/EwBfLzRoV8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Former Liverpool, Barcelona and West Ham hard man Mascherano spoke glowingly of the former Atletico Madrid attacker and went on to exclaim that the winger has a bright future ahead of him.

“Alejandro is a great player, with a lot of potential to continue growing. It is clear that by playing in the club he plays for, and above all the importance his club gives him for the future, will depend on him for what he is capable of,” Mascherano was quoted as saying by Argentine newspaper Ole.

The young star has already earned a call-up to the national team and it is only a matter of time before he makes his debut for the La Albiceleste. After his exploits on the international stage, Garnacho is heading for a well-deserved break and should return in time for the start of United’s pre-season where he will hope to catch the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag.

United superstar in the making

Garnacho was the Red Devils’ standout player at youth level in the recently-concluded 2021-22 season, netting 14 goals at all levels and registering six assists. His strikes included goals at the Under-23, Under-18 level as well as in the UEFA Youth League.

He was the star of the show as the Old Trafford outfit reclaimed the FA Youth Cup trophy after a gap of 11 years. His exploits earned him the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award as he followed in the footsteps of legends.

The club are in talks with the player’s entourage and are trying to tie down the youngster for five years because they are aware they have a special talents on their hands.

His displays for the age group teams prompted interim manager Ralf Rangnick to hand the Madrid-born winger his professional debut, coming on as a late substitute against Chelsea. He went on to play one more game for the senior side in their defeat to Crystal Palace in the final game of the season.

There have already been calls from the fans for new manager Ten Hag to hand some minutes to the promising youngster. The Europe League might be perfectly suited to blood him into the senior squad.

The Dutchman will ideally observe the Argentina star during pre-season before making an informed decision of allowing him to progress at his parent club or send him out on loan.

