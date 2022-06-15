Fabrizio Romano: Dean Henderson in talks with Nottingham Forest



Dean Henderson is close to signing for Nottingham Forest, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The transfer guru earlier tweeted:

“Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m].

“#MUFC Negotiations ongoing – Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on.”

The Manchester United goalkeeper is understood to want more game time, having struggled to get ahead of David De Gea in the pecking order last season.

Previously, talks were held between Henderson’s representatives and Newcastle United, however Eddie Howe has since set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonso Areola, having struggled to agree terms with Manchester United.

The former Carlisle United man came to the attention of the senior England setup during a hugely successful loan spell with Sheffield United and Henderson will no doubt hope to recapture that form for another newly promoted side.

While he showed promise in the 2020/2021 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, ousting De Gea for the number one spot, injury problems and Covid symptoms opened the door for the Spaniard, who has been a bright light in an otherwise dim situation last season.

There had been suggestions that Erik ten Hag would appreciate Dean Henderson’s more proactive style between the sticks, with speculation that he even tried to sign him on loan while at Ajax.

However it seems unlikely that the England international can overtake the world’s best paid goalkeeper again.

A season-long loan at Nottingham Forest could see him unite with promising playmaker James Garner, should the newly promoted side look to keep him for another year, although there is a good chance ten Hag will want to take a closer look at his midfield options before sanctioning such a move.

