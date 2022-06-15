Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen both wanted by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United



Erik ten Hag is putting pressure on the Manchester United board to close the deal that would bring Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, according to a new report.

De Jong is widely reported to be United’s number one transfer priority this summer but despite the new manager having persuaded him to consider joining, negotiations between the two clubs seem to have reached a stalemate.

United are reported to be willing to pay €60 million plus €10 million in bonuses but the Blaugrana want a minimum of €85m.

Reports have claimed that United hold all the aces in negotiations because Barça need to sell in order to buy their own number one target, Robert Lewandowski, although this has been denied by the Catalans.

De Jong was in fine form last night as Holland overcame Wales and was again asked about the United rumours after the game.

He played the situation down, saying:

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment.”

The impasse between the two clubs in terms of agreeing a fee has now caused Ten Hag to get involved and according to Catalan outlet Sport, the new United boss is putting pressure on the board to get the deal done.

“United’s new manager, Ten Hag, is pressing the English board to make an effort for Frenkie de Jong, his absolute priority and his number one goal to strengthen the midfield,” the outlet claims.

“United do not intend to throw in the towel.”

The outlet also claims that the former Brentford man Christian Eriksen is wanted by Ten Hag as well.

Some reports have claimed an offer had been made to the free agent as a backup option for the Dutchman, but Sport insists that the manager is looking for a double midfield swoop.

“Ten Hag wants to reinforce the midfield … his number one goal is [De Jong] and he also wants Eriksen.” the outlet claims.

United fans will hope that the club does manage to bring both deals home, as the pair would represent world class replacements for the outgoing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.