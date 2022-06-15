Harry Maguire booed as England suffer humiliating defeat

Harry Maguire was booed after coming on a sub for England in their Nations League defeat to Hungary last night.

Maguire came on for Arsenal’s Bakayo Saka with five minutes to go at Molineux, with England 4-0 dowm.

Southgate made the change a few minutes after John Stones was sent off for his second yellow card.

England shipped a fourth after the change which rounded off a truly miserable night for Gareth Southgate and his team.

As reported in The Mirror, chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ rang around Molineux as England succumbed to first defeat to Hungary for seventy years.

It isn’t clear whether the boos at the substitution were aimed at the player or the manager.

It wouldn’t be the first time Maguire has faced this kind of abuse from England fans, having being jeered at Wembley back in March.

Any boos aimed at the United captain seem somewhat undeserved from England fans with regard to his performances in an England shirt.

Maguire has been largely dependable for the Three Lions, having been selected for the Team of the Tournament at both World Cup 2018 and Euro 2021.

And without him last night, England’s defensive display was nothing shot of shambolic.

However, if indeed these boos were aimed at Magiure, it serves as another huge confidence blow for the United captain.

Erik ten Hag will need to oversee a confidence rebuild for the 80 million pound man, if he is to get him back to his best.