James Garner wants to impress new manager Erik ten Hag in pre-season



Manchester United midfielder James Garner is looking to impress new manager Erik ten Hag in pre-season.

The academy graduate has spent the last couple of seasons at Nottingham Forest with the club achieving promotion via the play-offs.

During 2020/21, Garner had a disastrous six-month spell at the beginning of the season with Watford and failed to get into the team.

Then the winter transfer window came around and the young midfielder moved to Nottingham Forest, who at the time played under Chris Hughton.

After impressing the Forest fans and no doubt the staff at United, he returned for a full season, enjoying a wonderful campaign.

It still remains very likely that he could return to the club for a third spell but now with them competing in the Premier League.

Alternatively, he could move on loan to another Premier League club but staying with Man United hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Speaking to the media, Garner opened up about his future heading into the 22/23 season.

James Garner: “That's the plan. That's what I'd like to do, go on pre-season and impress. It's down to me as a player to impress him [Ten Hag] and hopefully make a mark.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) June 15, 2022

“That’s the plan,” the talented Englishman said when asked about impressing the new manager.

“That’s what I’d like to do, go on pre-season and impress.

“It’s down to me as a player to impress him [Ten Hag] and hopefully make a mark.”

Ten Hag recently replaced interim manager Ralf Rangnick and is expected to overhaul the current squad, all of whom are looking to impress.

At Nottingham Forest, he played a pivotal role in the midfield after the arrival of manager Steve Cooper.

Garner has now gone on holiday after being with the England-U21 setup and will be back in the coming weeks to decide on his future.

