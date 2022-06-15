Jurrien Timber likely to remain at Ajax amid Manchester United links



Ajax centre back Jurrien Timber is likely to stay at his club.

According to tier-one Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, the 20 year old has a high chance of remaining at Ajax this season.

The report states: “Jurrien Timber’s decision tends more and more to STAYING!

“He will now go on holiday where he can think more about his future, but the chances of him staying in Amsterdam are now pretty big.”

Manchester United have been heavily linked to Timber, with Erik ten Hag said to be a huge fan of the player.

Ten Hag views the Dutchman as a future captain and was looking to bring him to Old Trafford to solve United’s defensive issues.

Timber has had a stellar campaign at Ajax and is now a regular member of the Dutch national side.

He is quick, strong, and has all the attributes to succeed for United in the Premier League.

This news will be disappointing for fans, many of whom had displayed excitement at the possibility of signing such a talented youngster.

United are still expected to try and convince the player, with Timber said to be open to a move to England.

The Red Devils are currently focussing on completing a deal for Frenkie De Jong, with Ten Hag eager to solve the midfield crisis at United.

If the deal with Timber does not go through then United will need to move quickly onto other targets in the centre back position.

Pau Torres has been mentioned by some outlets as an alternate option.