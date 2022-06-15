Manchester United duo Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga In Golden Boy shortlist



Manchester United youngsters Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo are both included on the 100 man list for the Golden Boy award, an accolade given every year to the best Under 21 player in Europe.

The United duo are included along with eight other Premier League based players, and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some illustrious winners, whose names include Messi, Mbappe and ex United player Wayne Rooney.

Elanga has enjoyed a breakout season this year, featuring heavily in the first team and chipping in with 3 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Some of Elanga’s performances have caught the eye this season and led to the Swede gaining five international caps.

He has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign for United.

Highly rated Ivorian Amad, who joined United in January 2021, spent the first part of this season nursing an injury which scuppered a potential loan deal to Feyenoord.

However, he regained fitness and spent the second half of the season on loan at Rangers and was part of the squad that made it to the Europa League final.

The attacking pair will be listed alongside some big names in European football such as Barcelona’s Gavi, Real Madrid’s French starlet Eduardo Camavinga, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and highly sought after Hugo Ekitike.

The shortlist is due to be voted on by European Journalists and will be shortened each month until the top ten and eventual winner are announced.

Whilst it may be a long shot for the two United stars to actually win the award, just being shortlisted in the 100 is an achievement in itself.

Both will hope to be pushing for more first team action moving forward.

Wherever they finish on the list, this definitely shows that United are on the right path with its youth prospects, and hopefully this will give the young duo confidence to be a big part of Erik Ten Hag’s team this coming season.

