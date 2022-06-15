Manchester United’s Anthony Martial enjoyed spell at Sevilla says director



Anthony Martials’ loan spell at Sevilla has been described as “a good opportunity for him” and one that he has enjoyed, by their sporting director.

The Manchester United forward spent the second half of the season on loan at the Spanish side.

And the director-secretary of Julen Lopeteguis’ side believes that it was a positive loan spell, albeit overshadowed by injuries, explains Sport Witness.

The Frenchman’s time in Spain saw him play just 12 times and score and assist once each.

The stint was described as a “fiasco” this week by leading Spanish outlet, AS.

The La Liga side, who qualified for the Champions League with a fourth place finish, believe they were a good club for the United striker and offered an ideal new opportunity.

“Some players are able to adapt themselves immediately into the new team. We have experiences with the players we brought in the winter market. For instance, Ivan Rakitić, Gary Medel and Stevan Jovetić, we had him on loan, had quick adaptation,” José María Cruz de Andrés told Sport Witness.

“Some players need more time. I remember Dani Alves, who is an excellent player. He needed one-and-a-half-seasons in order to be competitive.

“I believe that problem with Anthony Martial was when he was starting to adapt to the coach, to his system, he suffered some injuries. He was unable to have the continuity that he needed.

“I believe he was very happy and he thought it was a good opportunity for him [to join Sevilla on loan]. The injuries have been a problem for Martial. I believe he has enjoyed playing with us. I can imagine Anthony Martial has found that Sevilla would be a good club for him to have a new opportunity.”

Martial will rejoin his Old Trafford team mates ahead of pre-season.

But it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be a part of new manager Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season.

