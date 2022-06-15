Paul Pogba expected to re-sign for Serie A giants Juventus



Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to rejoin Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

The French international’s contract is expiring at the end of the month with it already confirmed that he won’t be extending.

Pogba rejoined the club in 2016 from Juventus for a fee of £89.3m which was the highest fee for a footballer at the time.

With a departure on a free transfer already confirmed, this will mark the second time that the 29-year-old has left the club for nothing.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked to the midfielder but it’s now increasingly likely that he will return to his former club.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Pogba is expected to sign for the Serie A outfit.

Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #Juventus Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. pic.twitter.com/j3PxSSAS1k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

He said in a tweet “Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal.”

“Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons.”

“It’s just a matter of final details.”

Pogba leaves the club having made 226 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals throughout his second spell at Man United.

Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are also leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

The Serbian has recently linked up with former United manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

This leaves the club lacking in depth in the attacking midfield role meaning fans could expect a flurry of transfer activity in that area this summer.

It has been rumoured Christian Eriksen could join on a free transfer from Brentford.